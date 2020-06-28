All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

3850 E 62 Street

3850 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3850 East 62nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this early 1900's home on a quiet block! Easy highway access, 10 minutes to UMKC and Plaza.
Take in all the character with large ceilings and gorgeous crown molding!! Hardwoods floors greet you upon entry!
Foyer includes hardwoods and a beautiful bannister staircase.
The large living room with hardwoods flows directly to the dining space featuring a window seat!
Kitchen will come complete with a stove and fridge provided.
Full-sized laundry room on the main level with washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of space for pantry space and additional storage!
Back mudroom makes for a great place to keep coats and boots for the kids, or turn it in to a small workshop!
Up the bannister includes fresh paint and new carpet.
The 2nd level boasts 3 generously-sized bedrooms, all with new carpet.
Large, full bath features so much space and linen storage!
Did we mention the large front porch? It comes nicely shaded and features original stone columns.
Awesome basement for any storage you have left over.
1/2 lot next door is perfect for families and guests!
2-3 off-street parking spaces.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 E 62 Street have any available units?
3850 E 62 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 E 62 Street have?
Some of 3850 E 62 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 E 62 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3850 E 62 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 E 62 Street pet-friendly?
No, 3850 E 62 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3850 E 62 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3850 E 62 Street offers parking.
Does 3850 E 62 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 E 62 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 E 62 Street have a pool?
No, 3850 E 62 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3850 E 62 Street have accessible units?
No, 3850 E 62 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 E 62 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 E 62 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
