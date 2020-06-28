3850 E 62 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Check out this early 1900's home on a quiet block! Easy highway access, 10 minutes to UMKC and Plaza.

Take in all the character with large ceilings and gorgeous crown molding!! Hardwoods floors greet you upon entry!

Foyer includes hardwoods and a beautiful bannister staircase.

The large living room with hardwoods flows directly to the dining space featuring a window seat!

Kitchen will come complete with a stove and fridge provided.

Full-sized laundry room on the main level with washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of space for pantry space and additional storage!

Back mudroom makes for a great place to keep coats and boots for the kids, or turn it in to a small workshop!

Up the bannister includes fresh paint and new carpet.

The 2nd level boasts 3 generously-sized bedrooms, all with new carpet.

Large, full bath features so much space and linen storage!

Did we mention the large front porch? It comes nicely shaded and features original stone columns.

Awesome basement for any storage you have left over.

1/2 lot next door is perfect for families and guests!

2-3 off-street parking spaces.

No pets please.