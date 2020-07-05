All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3802 Northwest 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3802 Northwest 94th Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:02 AM

3802 Northwest 94th Street

3802 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3802 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer construction town homes featuring neutral interior paint, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on. Amenities include a community pool and lawn care.

Conveniently located north of the new roundabout at Green Hills Road and Old Tiffany Springs Road off of Highway 152 in the Genesis Crossing subdivision in the Communities of Green Hills. Easy access to HWY 169 and I-29. Minutes from grocery stores, pharmacies, St. Luke's Northland Hospital, and Zona Rosa. In the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District.

Ready for immediate occupancy
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have any available units?
3802 Northwest 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have?
Some of 3802 Northwest 94th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Northwest 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Northwest 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Northwest 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Northwest 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street offer parking?
No, 3802 Northwest 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Northwest 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3802 Northwest 94th Street has a pool.
Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 3802 Northwest 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Northwest 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Northwest 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary