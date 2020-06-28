All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

3601 NE 54th Terrace

3601 NE 54 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3601 NE 54 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kansas City North Home in quiet neighborhood - This Kansas City North home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Floors have beautiful Hardwood floor and Tile in Bath and Kitchen. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Stove. There is a gas furnace and central air. Off-Street parking with over-sized 1 car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,150.00 per Month

(RLNE5132487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have any available units?
3601 NE 54th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have?
Some of 3601 NE 54th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 NE 54th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3601 NE 54th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 NE 54th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 NE 54th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3601 NE 54th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 NE 54th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3601 NE 54th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3601 NE 54th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 NE 54th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 NE 54th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
