3310 Agnes Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Upper duplex apartment that offers 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, newer windows, central air and a balcony. Kitchen appliances provided at move in. Laundry hookups are in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.



Vouchers: NO



$50 app fee

$595 rent / $595 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Absolutely NO pets over 25 lbs when full grown due to shared yard.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.