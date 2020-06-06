All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 304 West 132nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
304 West 132nd Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

304 West 132nd Street

304 W 132nd Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 W 132nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So much is new, new, new... woodlook dark laminate floors in living room and dining. Stylish new foyer/entry light and dining fixture. White woodwork AND bath vanities too! All new carpet stairs and bedrooms. New master ceiling fan. All new interior grey wall paint. This is a must see!!

This spacious duplex invites you right in. The great room features vaulted ceilings with pretty, corner fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the spacious deck. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find the master with its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a hall bathroom. You will find plenty of storage in the basement. The garage has an opener. So much space for the money! You are close to Martin City shopping, I-35, & State Line. Call Now!!
304 W 132nd St. Kansas City, MO 64145
Price: $1350
Possession Date: NOW!!
County: Jackson
Subd:Blue HillsManor
Style: Dplx, 2 Story
Year built: 1985
Sq feet per county:1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished: No
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:Grandview
Elem Schl: Martin City
Middle Schl: Martin City
High Schl: Grandview
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal,
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Between 119th & 135th. From 135th, N on State Line, E on Blue Ridge Blvd, S on Inverness,E on 132nd. Home on Left Side

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West 132nd Street have any available units?
304 West 132nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 West 132nd Street have?
Some of 304 West 132nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West 132nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West 132nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West 132nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 West 132nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 304 West 132nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 West 132nd Street offers parking.
Does 304 West 132nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West 132nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West 132nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 304 West 132nd Street has a pool.
Does 304 West 132nd Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West 132nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West 132nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 West 132nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary