304 West 132nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

So much is new, new, new... woodlook dark laminate floors in living room and dining. Stylish new foyer/entry light and dining fixture. White woodwork AND bath vanities too! All new carpet stairs and bedrooms. New master ceiling fan. All new interior grey wall paint. This is a must see!!



This spacious duplex invites you right in. The great room features vaulted ceilings with pretty, corner fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the spacious deck. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find the master with its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a hall bathroom. You will find plenty of storage in the basement. The garage has an opener. So much space for the money! You are close to Martin City shopping, I-35, & State Line. Call Now!!

304 W 132nd St. Kansas City, MO 64145

Price: $1350

Possession Date: NOW!!

County: Jackson

Subd:Blue HillsManor

Style: Dplx, 2 Story

Year built: 1985

Sq feet per county:1450

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 1

Laundry: basement

Fireplace: 1

Basement Finished: No

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School Dist:Grandview

Elem Schl: Martin City

Middle Schl: Martin City

High Schl: Grandview

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal,

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: Between 119th & 135th. From 135th, N on State Line, E on Blue Ridge Blvd, S on Inverness,E on 132nd. Home on Left Side



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.