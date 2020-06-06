304 West 132nd Street

Amenities
So much is new, new, new... woodlook dark laminate floors in living room and dining. Stylish new foyer/entry light and dining fixture. White woodwork AND bath vanities too! All new carpet stairs and bedrooms. New master ceiling fan. All new interior grey wall paint. This is a must see!!
This spacious duplex invites you right in. The great room features vaulted ceilings with pretty, corner fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen has patio doors to the spacious deck. Off the kitchen there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find the master with its own bathroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a hall bathroom. You will find plenty of storage in the basement. The garage has an opener. So much space for the money! You are close to Martin City shopping, I-35, & State Line. Call Now!!
304 W 132nd St. Kansas City, MO 64145
Price: $1350
Possession Date: NOW!!
County: Jackson
Subd:Blue HillsManor
Style: Dplx, 2 Story
Year built: 1985
Sq feet per county:1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished: No
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:Grandview
Elem Schl: Martin City
Middle Schl: Martin City
High Schl: Grandview
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal,
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Between 119th & 135th. From 135th, N on State Line, E on Blue Ridge Blvd, S on Inverness,E on 132nd. Home on Left Side
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.