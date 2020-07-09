All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

3027 McGee

3027 Mcgee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Mcgee Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Union Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/592e593049 ---- This gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath is every entertainer?s dream home! For those beautiful Kansas City summer days and evenings, this home includes a 2 story wrap around patio, porch swing, and mini fridge. The inside gets even better with its hardwood floors, huge kitchen including an island/breakfast area, and a finished basement with a full bar. Located in the Union Hill Neighborhood and just minutes from Power and Light, Plaza, Westport, & Crossroads, this is truly a one of kind home! ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 McGee have any available units?
3027 McGee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3027 McGee currently offering any rent specials?
3027 McGee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 McGee pet-friendly?
No, 3027 McGee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3027 McGee offer parking?
No, 3027 McGee does not offer parking.
Does 3027 McGee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 McGee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 McGee have a pool?
No, 3027 McGee does not have a pool.
Does 3027 McGee have accessible units?
No, 3027 McGee does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 McGee have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 McGee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 McGee have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 McGee does not have units with air conditioning.

