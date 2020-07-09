3027 McGee

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/592e593049 ---- This gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath is every entertainer?s dream home! For those beautiful Kansas City summer days and evenings, this home includes a 2 story wrap around patio, porch swing, and mini fridge. The inside gets even better with its hardwood floors, huge kitchen including an island/breakfast area, and a finished basement with a full bar. Located in the Union Hill Neighborhood and just minutes from Power and Light, Plaza, Westport, & Crossroads, this is truly a one of kind home! ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.