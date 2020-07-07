3017 East 51st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy and well-presented 2 Bed / 1 Bath house, nicely renovated with all-new flooring, heating, and cooling. This home features a fenced front yard, a lovely porch, bright interior, a spacious kitchen with dining nook and pantry. Off-street parking with additional parking in the rear. Easy access to 71 and Swope Parkway.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.