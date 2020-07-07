All apartments in Kansas City
3017 East 51st Street
3017 East 51st Street

3017 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy and well-presented 2 Bed / 1 Bath house, nicely renovated with all-new flooring, heating, and cooling. This home features a fenced front yard, a lovely porch, bright interior, a spacious kitchen with dining nook and pantry. Off-street parking with additional parking in the rear. Easy access to 71 and Swope Parkway.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 East 51st Street have any available units?
3017 East 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3017 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 East 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3017 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3017 East 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3017 East 51st Street offers parking.
Does 3017 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 3017 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3017 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 East 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 East 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

