3017 East 51st Street

Amenities
Cozy and well-presented 2 Bed / 1 Bath house, nicely renovated with all-new flooring, heating, and cooling. This home features a fenced front yard, a lovely porch, bright interior, a spacious kitchen with dining nook and pantry. Off-street parking with additional parking in the rear. Easy access to 71 and Swope Parkway.
Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.
- $35 Application Fee per person
- No evictions
- No past due balances owed with previous landlords
- No felonies
Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.