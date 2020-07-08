2833 Van Brunt Boulevard

Amenities
Minutes from I-70, this newly remodeled home is a compact yet spacious solution for convenient living. Perched on Van Brunt Blvd, it features brand new carpet and paint throughout, a rear deck, and a fantastic upstairs bedroom that would be perfect as a play room, home cinema setup, or office area.
- $750 rent, $750 deposit
- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee
- $40 Application Fee per adult
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies
- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords
- Sorry, no vouchers
Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.