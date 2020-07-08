All apartments in Kansas City
2833 Van Brunt Boulevard

Location

2833 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
South Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes from I-70, this newly remodeled home is a compact yet spacious solution for convenient living. Perched on Van Brunt Blvd, it features brand new carpet and paint throughout, a rear deck, and a fantastic upstairs bedroom that would be perfect as a play room, home cinema setup, or office area.

- $750 rent, $750 deposit

- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee

- $40 Application Fee per adult

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have any available units?
2833 Van Brunt Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have?
Some of 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Van Brunt Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

