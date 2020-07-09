2741 Askew Avenue

Amenities
Check out this awesome home for rent in the historic Northside Kansas City! READY FOR MOVE IN! Close to highway access, stores, Adorable layout, this won't last! Professionally managed by TREHKC.COM Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website TREHKC.COM Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.