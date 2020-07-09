All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2741 Askew Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2741 Askew Avenue
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:52 AM

2741 Askew Avenue

2741 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2741 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this awesome home for rent in the historic Northside Kansas City! READY FOR MOVE IN! Close to highway access, stores, Adorable layout, this won't last! Professionally managed by TREHKC.COM Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website TREHKC.COM Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental
Check out this awesome home for rent in the historic Northside Kansas City! READY FOR MOVE IN! Close to highway access, stores, Adorable layout, this won't last! Professionally managed by TREHKC.COM Residential Management. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website TREHKC.COM Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Askew Avenue have any available units?
2741 Askew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2741 Askew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Askew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Askew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Askew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue offer parking?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue have a pool?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 Askew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 Askew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary