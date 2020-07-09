All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
2542 Drury Avenue
2542 Drury Avenue

Location

2542 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
South Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home with tile, hardwood, screened in porch, back yard and lots of charm. Ready for the new tenant on Monday, 11/26
Ask about our December special! Move in before Dec 15th, and receive 1/2 off your prorated Dec rent, spend it on Christmas!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Drury Avenue have any available units?
2542 Drury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Drury Avenue have?
Some of 2542 Drury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Drury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Drury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Drury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Drury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Drury Avenue offer parking?
No, 2542 Drury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Drury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Drury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Drury Avenue have a pool?
No, 2542 Drury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Drury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2542 Drury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Drury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Drury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

