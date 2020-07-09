2542 Drury Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home with tile, hardwood, screened in porch, back yard and lots of charm. Ready for the new tenant on Monday, 11/26

Ask about our December special! Move in before Dec 15th, and receive 1/2 off your prorated Dec rent, spend it on Christmas!



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com