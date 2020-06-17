2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Very well done rehabbed 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. It has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Very nice flooring, paint, finishes, etc. Lots of tile and a great bathroom. This is a ground floor unit. Very close to I-70 for easy commuting.



The rent is $700 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. Water and hot water is billed at an additional $45/mo. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.