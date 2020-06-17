All apartments in Kansas City
2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:24 PM

2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N

2449 Van Brunt Boulevard · (816) 410-8800
Location

2449 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
South Blue Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Very well done rehabbed 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. It has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Very nice flooring, paint, finishes, etc. Lots of tile and a great bathroom. This is a ground floor unit. Very close to I-70 for easy commuting.

The rent is $700 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. Water and hot water is billed at an additional $45/mo. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have any available units?
2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have?
Some of 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N offer parking?
No, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N does not offer parking.
Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have a pool?
No, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have accessible units?
No, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Van Brunt Boulevard - 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
