Kansas City, MO
2221 Askew Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

2221 Askew Avenue

2221 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2221 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex FOR RENT! PRICE DROP $695/Month - Get into this clean northeast duplex. 2 bedrooms 1 bath; pets OK with extra pet deposit. Washer and dryer hookups included.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE1973682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Askew Avenue have any available units?
2221 Askew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2221 Askew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Askew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Askew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Askew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue offer parking?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue have a pool?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Askew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Askew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

