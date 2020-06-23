All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 19762 McGee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
19762 McGee Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 8:43 AM

19762 McGee Street

19762 NE 111th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19762 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Experience Downtown Kansas City at The Historic East Nine Building at Pickwick Plaza. Be within walking distance to Sprint Center, Power and Light District, US District Court, The Federal Reserve Bank and all of the other wonderful things happening in KC! Getting around is a breeze with nearby streetcar or use one of the many available scooters.

This apartment is convenient to State Street, Jackson County Courthouse, US District Courthouse, Federal Reserve Bank, Cerner, DST, Hallmark Cards, KU Med Center, Saint Lukes Hospital, Childrens Mercy and many others.

A fully furnished one-bedroom corporate apartment will provide a super-comfy Queen Bed, full cable TV with two new flatscreens, super fast Internet, fully equipped kitchen and all of the other furnishings that you need for a productive stay.

East Nine at Pickwick Plaza was completely remodeled in 2017 and offers all the top amenities, including: indoor pool and hot tub, on-site gym, meeting rooms, event rooms, technology center, and lobby.

Housekeeping service will be provided every two weeks during your stay to keep your apartment fresh.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19762 McGee Street have any available units?
19762 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 19762 McGee Street have?
Some of 19762 McGee Street's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19762 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
19762 McGee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19762 McGee Street pet-friendly?
No, 19762 McGee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 19762 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 19762 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 19762 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19762 McGee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19762 McGee Street have a pool?
Yes, 19762 McGee Street has a pool.
Does 19762 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 19762 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19762 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19762 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary