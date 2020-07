Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1319 W 39th St APT 3W - Property Id: 307417



SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE! Updated third floor, one bedroom/one bathroom apartment located near KU Med in the 39th St corridor. New appliances, updated kitchen & bath. Pay laundry onsite. There is a private parking lot next to the building, reserved for tenant! Pet Friendly!

