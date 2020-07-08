All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 13105 East 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
13105 East 53rd Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

13105 East 53rd Street

13105 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13105 East 53rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 bdrm, 3 bath split entry with an awesome floor plan. This open concept easy access home offers plenty of natural light. You'll appreciate all the counter top and and cabinet space you have in your huge kitchen. Not to mention the stainless steel appliances that come with the home. The 2 car garage is definitely convenient as is the walk out patio off the back of the house. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 East 53rd Street have any available units?
13105 East 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13105 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 13105 East 53rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13105 East 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13105 East 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 13105 East 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 13105 East 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 13105 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 13105 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13105 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 13105 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13105 East 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary