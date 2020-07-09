All apartments in Kansas City
11904 North Forest Avenue

Location

11904 North Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Tri-Level home located in the Northland subdivision of Fairfield. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage, located on a corner lot and backs to woods. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for sunlight. Kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors, lots of counter top space and cabinets. Dining room slider walk out to deck that backs to green space and trees. Stainless steel appliances and comes with a refrigerator "as is". Extra large family room with gas fireplace and walks out to back. Plenty of storage here to! The sub-basement is huge- you can use for storage or rec room. Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and full bathroom including a jacuzzi tub. This home is non- smoking and does not allow pets. It is also a part of a home association which tenant is responsible to pay for fees ($100 per year). HOA includes walking trail.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 North Forest Avenue have any available units?
11904 North Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11904 North Forest Avenue have?
Some of 11904 North Forest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 North Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11904 North Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 North Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11904 North Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11904 North Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11904 North Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 11904 North Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 North Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 North Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 11904 North Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11904 North Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11904 North Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 North Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11904 North Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
