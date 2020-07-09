11904 North Forest Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Tri-Level home located in the Northland subdivision of Fairfield. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage, located on a corner lot and backs to woods. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for sunlight. Kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors, lots of counter top space and cabinets. Dining room slider walk out to deck that backs to green space and trees. Stainless steel appliances and comes with a refrigerator "as is". Extra large family room with gas fireplace and walks out to back. Plenty of storage here to! The sub-basement is huge- you can use for storage or rec room. Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and full bathroom including a jacuzzi tub. This home is non- smoking and does not allow pets. It is also a part of a home association which tenant is responsible to pay for fees ($100 per year). HOA includes walking trail.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.