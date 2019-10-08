117 North Bellaire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious upper level apartment in Historic NE KCMO. Features 2 bedrooms, a large living room, and a back bonus room/mud room. This unit offers nice finished hardwoods throughout, newer vinyl windows, central air, a covered back porch, and an amazing (and private) covered front porch! Kitchen appliances. Laundry hook-ups and storage are in the shared, unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas, water and electric. Lower tenant is quiet and clean.



Vouchers: No



$60 app fee

$550

$250 pet fee, per pet, NO pets over 25 lbs when fully grown due to shared yard.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



