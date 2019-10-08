All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 12 2020

117 North Bellaire Avenue

117 North Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 North Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious upper level apartment in Historic NE KCMO. Features 2 bedrooms, a large living room, and a back bonus room/mud room. This unit offers nice finished hardwoods throughout, newer vinyl windows, central air, a covered back porch, and an amazing (and private) covered front porch! Kitchen appliances. Laundry hook-ups and storage are in the shared, unfinished basement. Tenant pays gas, water and electric. Lower tenant is quiet and clean.

Vouchers: No

$60 app fee
$550
$250 pet fee, per pet, NO pets over 25 lbs when fully grown due to shared yard.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
117 North Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 117 North Bellaire Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 North Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 North Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 North Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 North Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
No, 117 North Bellaire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 North Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 North Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 North Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 North Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 North Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

