11619 Richmond Avenue

Come see this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home today! Located in Grandview, it's close to tons of shopping and entertainment. Living room is wide open and the kitchen has a breakfast bar area, along with a dining area attached. Tons of cabinet space, as well as counter space. Laundry hook ups are in unit. Bedrooms are located upstairs and are all large in size. There is an additional room in the basement. Master bedroom has an in suite master bathroom for convenience.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/26/19



