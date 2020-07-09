All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11619 Richmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11619 Richmond Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:13 PM

11619 Richmond Avenue

11619 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11619 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home today! Located in Grandview, it's close to tons of shopping and entertainment. Living room is wide open and the kitchen has a breakfast bar area, along with a dining area attached. Tons of cabinet space, as well as counter space. Laundry hook ups are in unit. Bedrooms are located upstairs and are all large in size. There is an additional room in the basement. Master bedroom has an in suite master bathroom for convenience.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/26/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
11619 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11619 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11619 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11619 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11619 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11619 Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary