All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11421 Palmer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11421 Palmer Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:04 PM

11421 Palmer Avenue

11421 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11421 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have any available units?
11421 Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11421 Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11421 Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11421 Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue offer parking?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11421 Palmer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11421 Palmer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary