Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1142 E 67th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1142 E 67th St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1142 E 67th St
1142 East 67th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1142 East 67th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 962 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 1142 E 67th St Kansas City, Missouri.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1142 E 67th St have any available units?
1142 E 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1142 E 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
1142 E 67th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 E 67th St pet-friendly?
No, 1142 E 67th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1142 E 67th St offer parking?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not offer parking.
Does 1142 E 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 E 67th St have a pool?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 1142 E 67th St have accessible units?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 E 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 E 67th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 E 67th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary