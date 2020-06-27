11338 Sycamore Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!



This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to shops, and restaurants. Also great for commuters!



This house is completely renovated! All new LTV flooring and new carpet! Fresh paint and updated modern fixtures are also throughout the house.



Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertop!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.