Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11338 Sycamore Terrace
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:24 PM

11338 Sycamore Terrace

11338 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11338 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!

This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to shops, and restaurants. Also great for commuters!

This house is completely renovated! All new LTV flooring and new carpet! Fresh paint and updated modern fixtures are also throughout the house.

Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertop!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have any available units?
11338 Sycamore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have?
Some of 11338 Sycamore Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11338 Sycamore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11338 Sycamore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11338 Sycamore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11338 Sycamore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace offer parking?
No, 11338 Sycamore Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11338 Sycamore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have a pool?
No, 11338 Sycamore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11338 Sycamore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11338 Sycamore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11338 Sycamore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
