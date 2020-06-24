All apartments in Kansas City
11308 N Nashua Drive
11308 N Nashua Drive

11308 North Nashua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11308 North Nashua Drive, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by Racquel Chapple and Renters Warehouse! Call 816 266-4889 today to schedule your viewing! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, nice size Kitchen & beautiful hardwood floors, living room w/ vaulted ceilings, master suite, w/ walk-in closet. Finished basement, huge fenced back yard w/ deck, great for spending time w/ friends & family or just relaxing! Award winning Staley High School! Only minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1375 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1375 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11308 N Nashua Drive have any available units?
11308 N Nashua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11308 N Nashua Drive have?
Some of 11308 N Nashua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11308 N Nashua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11308 N Nashua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11308 N Nashua Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11308 N Nashua Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11308 N Nashua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11308 N Nashua Drive offers parking.
Does 11308 N Nashua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11308 N Nashua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11308 N Nashua Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11308 N Nashua Drive has a pool.
Does 11308 N Nashua Drive have accessible units?
No, 11308 N Nashua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11308 N Nashua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11308 N Nashua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
