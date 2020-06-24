11308 N Nashua Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another great property by Racquel Chapple and Renters Warehouse! Call 816 266-4889 today to schedule your viewing! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, nice size Kitchen & beautiful hardwood floors, living room w/ vaulted ceilings, master suite, w/ walk-in closet. Finished basement, huge fenced back yard w/ deck, great for spending time w/ friends & family or just relaxing! Award winning Staley High School! Only minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1375 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1375 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.