11106 Askew Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available 4/20/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.Cute home in a CUL DE SAC in KCMO. This home has been updated with great amenities which include granite counter tops, new appliances, new carpet, faux wood flooring and ceramic tile. The laundry room is in the finished basement. The backyard is fenced and also has a nice deck.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.