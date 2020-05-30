All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 1 2019

11106 Askew Avenue

11106 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available 4/20/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.Cute home in a CUL DE SAC in KCMO. This home has been updated with great amenities which include granite counter tops, new appliances, new carpet, faux wood flooring and ceramic tile. The laundry room is in the finished basement. The backyard is fenced and also has a nice deck.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Askew Avenue have any available units?
11106 Askew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11106 Askew Avenue have?
Some of 11106 Askew Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Askew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Askew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Askew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11106 Askew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11106 Askew Avenue offer parking?
No, 11106 Askew Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11106 Askew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11106 Askew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Askew Avenue have a pool?
No, 11106 Askew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11106 Askew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11106 Askew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Askew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11106 Askew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
