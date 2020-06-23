All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:53 PM

11009 North Ditman Avenue

11009 North Ditman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11009 North Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Receive half off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before June 5th!
This open split entry features fireplace & vaulted ceilings *Plus New Carpet, New interior paint throughout, Fresh stain on cabinets, New ceramic titles in entry & bath. Finished basement has half bath and extra storage! Large deck is freshly painted with Restore exterior paint & overlooks backyard with New privacy fence. Great location...close to everything, shops, highways, etc. Liberty School district with a Kansas City address! Don't Miss this great home on a corner lot!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have any available units?
11009 North Ditman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have?
Some of 11009 North Ditman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 North Ditman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11009 North Ditman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 North Ditman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11009 North Ditman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue offer parking?
No, 11009 North Ditman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 North Ditman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have a pool?
No, 11009 North Ditman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11009 North Ditman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 North Ditman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 North Ditman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
