10923 Hillcrest Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

10923 Hillcrest Road

10923 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

10923 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3-bed 1-bath ranch sits on 1/3 acre and features hardwood floors throughout, lots of cabinet and countertop space, a 1-car garage, and a fantastic entertainment / home movie / man-cave space in the partially finished basement. Great home in an established neighborhood, with quick highway access to I-71 for easy travel throughout the metro area.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
10923 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10923 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
10923 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10923 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10923 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 10923 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10923 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 10923 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 10923 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10923 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10923 Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10923 Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

