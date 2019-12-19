10923 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3-bed 1-bath ranch sits on 1/3 acre and features hardwood floors throughout, lots of cabinet and countertop space, a 1-car garage, and a fantastic entertainment / home movie / man-cave space in the partially finished basement. Great home in an established neighborhood, with quick highway access to I-71 for easy travel throughout the metro area.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.