10648 E 46th Terrace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse Garage and open floorplan - Property Id: 143797



The lease is coming up for renewal and most probably won't be available until October 2019 or after.



This like-new town home is tucked away in the lovely, maintenance free, Royal View Meadows & golf course. The great room has a pretty, corner fireplace and opens to spacious kitchen with all appliances, convenient half bath, and dining area. From here, walk out to the yard divided by a privacy fence. Upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, and has its own bathroom. The second bedroom adjoins the hall bath making this seem like 2 master bedrooms! You will find the convenient laundry room on this level. Mowing, snow removal and trash pickup is included!



The property is still currently occupied. Please do not disturb current tenant. The pictures are actual pictures of the property taken before the current tenant moved in. I will update with new pictures after current tenant moves out. Feel free to email me if you have any questions.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068380)