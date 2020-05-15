All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10648 E 46th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10648 E 46th Terrace
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

10648 E 46th Terrace

10648 East 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10648 East 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse Garage and open floorplan - Property Id: 143797

The lease is coming up for renewal and most probably won't be available until October 2019 or after.

This like-new town home is tucked away in the lovely, maintenance free, Royal View Meadows & golf course. The great room has a pretty, corner fireplace and opens to spacious kitchen with all appliances, convenient half bath, and dining area. From here, walk out to the yard divided by a privacy fence. Upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, and has its own bathroom. The second bedroom adjoins the hall bath making this seem like 2 master bedrooms! You will find the convenient laundry room on this level. Mowing, snow removal and trash pickup is included!

The property is still currently occupied. Please do not disturb current tenant. The pictures are actual pictures of the property taken before the current tenant moved in. I will update with new pictures after current tenant moves out. Feel free to email me if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143797p
Property Id 143797

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 E 46th Terrace have any available units?
10648 E 46th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10648 E 46th Terrace have?
Some of 10648 E 46th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 E 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10648 E 46th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 E 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10648 E 46th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10648 E 46th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10648 E 46th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10648 E 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 E 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 E 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10648 E 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10648 E 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10648 E 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 E 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10648 E 46th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary