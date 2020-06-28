Amenities
10611 N Michigan Ave Available 09/01/19 {10611} Gorgeous Staley Farms Reverse Floor Plan + Main Floor Master + Three Car Garage + Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning home available for lease!
Main floor features hardwood flooring, center staircase, formal dining room and living room with built ins! Spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and eat-in area
Exceptionally large master bedroom with spa like bathroom featuring high ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, duel sinks and separate makeup vanity. Additional main floor bedroom!
Finished, walk out lower level with fantastic second living area. Wine cellar located behind the wet bar. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill style bathroom
Great storage as well as storm shelter in the unfinished area!
Community Amenities Include: Club House, Community Center, Exercise Room, Play Area, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts
DIN 14X10
LIV 19X16
KIT 21X21
FAM 34X19
MASTER BED 18X15
BED TWO 14X12
BED THREE 14X12
BED FOUR 17X14
Bell Prairie Elementary
New Mark Middle
Staley High School
(RLNE5095859)