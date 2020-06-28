All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10611 N Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10611 N Michigan Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10611 N Michigan Ave

10611 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10611 N, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
10611 N Michigan Ave Available 09/01/19 {10611} Gorgeous Staley Farms Reverse Floor Plan + Main Floor Master + Three Car Garage + Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning home available for lease!

Main floor features hardwood flooring, center staircase, formal dining room and living room with built ins! Spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and eat-in area

Exceptionally large master bedroom with spa like bathroom featuring high ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, duel sinks and separate makeup vanity. Additional main floor bedroom!

Finished, walk out lower level with fantastic second living area. Wine cellar located behind the wet bar. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill style bathroom

Great storage as well as storm shelter in the unfinished area!

Community Amenities Include: Club House, Community Center, Exercise Room, Play Area, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts

DIN 14X10
LIV 19X16
KIT 21X21
FAM 34X19
MASTER BED 18X15
BED TWO 14X12
BED THREE 14X12
BED FOUR 17X14

Bell Prairie Elementary
New Mark Middle
Staley High School

(RLNE5095859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10611 N Michigan Ave have any available units?
10611 N Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10611 N Michigan Ave have?
Some of 10611 N Michigan Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10611 N Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10611 N Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10611 N Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10611 N Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10611 N Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10611 N Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 10611 N Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10611 N Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10611 N Michigan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10611 N Michigan Ave has a pool.
Does 10611 N Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 10611 N Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10611 N Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10611 N Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary