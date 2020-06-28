Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

10611 N Michigan Ave Available 09/01/19 {10611} Gorgeous Staley Farms Reverse Floor Plan + Main Floor Master + Three Car Garage + Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning home available for lease!



Main floor features hardwood flooring, center staircase, formal dining room and living room with built ins! Spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and eat-in area



Exceptionally large master bedroom with spa like bathroom featuring high ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, duel sinks and separate makeup vanity. Additional main floor bedroom!



Finished, walk out lower level with fantastic second living area. Wine cellar located behind the wet bar. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill style bathroom



Great storage as well as storm shelter in the unfinished area!



Community Amenities Include: Club House, Community Center, Exercise Room, Play Area, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts



DIN 14X10

LIV 19X16

KIT 21X21

FAM 34X19

MASTER BED 18X15

BED TWO 14X12

BED THREE 14X12

BED FOUR 17X14



Bell Prairie Elementary

New Mark Middle

Staley High School



(RLNE5095859)