Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

10415 North Helena Avenue

10415 N Helena Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10415 N Helena Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
sauna
Beautiful, spacious well-maintained home in the Tiffany Springs Golf Course Development. This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home includes an extra room perfect for an office on the main floor, three car garage with a workshop area in garage and finished basement. Finished basement includes a bedroom suite, living area, theater/workout bonus room and a 2-person state of the art infra-red sauna. Unfinished part of the basement has plenty of storage space with included shelves. Home has a large backyard with patio, wooden swing set and a beautiful view from the raised deck.

Amenities:
Golf-Course, neighborhood swimming pool, children's pool and a nice Club House available to residents for events which is free of charge. Home is located in a cul-de-sac, on a very low traffic street. The home is also equipped with a Lennox MERV air filtration unit that provides hospital-grade air quality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 North Helena Avenue have any available units?
10415 North Helena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 North Helena Avenue have?
Some of 10415 North Helena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 North Helena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10415 North Helena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 North Helena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10415 North Helena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10415 North Helena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10415 North Helena Avenue offers parking.
Does 10415 North Helena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 North Helena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 North Helena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10415 North Helena Avenue has a pool.
Does 10415 North Helena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10415 North Helena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 North Helena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10415 North Helena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
