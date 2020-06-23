10415 North Helena Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room sauna

Beautiful, spacious well-maintained home in the Tiffany Springs Golf Course Development. This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home includes an extra room perfect for an office on the main floor, three car garage with a workshop area in garage and finished basement. Finished basement includes a bedroom suite, living area, theater/workout bonus room and a 2-person state of the art infra-red sauna. Unfinished part of the basement has plenty of storage space with included shelves. Home has a large backyard with patio, wooden swing set and a beautiful view from the raised deck.



Amenities:

Golf-Course, neighborhood swimming pool, children's pool and a nice Club House available to residents for events which is free of charge. Home is located in a cul-de-sac, on a very low traffic street. The home is also equipped with a Lennox MERV air filtration unit that provides hospital-grade air quality.