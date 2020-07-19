1821 N York St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bedrooms-3

Bath-1

Property Type-House

Sq. Ft-960

Monthly Rent-1100.00

Security Deposit-1000

Pet Fee Non-Refundable $250.00 one time fee.

School District-Fort Osage Garage-Yes

Range oven-Yes Basement-Yes

Dishwasher- No Fireplace-No

Refrigerator-Yes

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION-This 3 bedroom split in Fort Osage Schools has been freshly updated. An open kitchen with vaulted skylights makes this a comfortable home for the family. A fenced yard and a two car garage completes the needs. The basement is a useful area, but is not fully finished. Washer and Dryer hookups are also included. The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove and microwave. There is an updated bath in the hall and a half bath in the master bedroom.



Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home (anyone over the age of 18)

--The property is not off the market until we have received first months' rent and deposit, therefore we will still show the property.

Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

--UNFORTUNATELY WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME

Pet Deposit (non-refundable): $250.00

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management.