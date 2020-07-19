All apartments in Jackson County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1821 N York St

1821 North York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1821 North York Street, Jackson County, MO 64058

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bedrooms-3
Bath-1
Property Type-House
Sq. Ft-960
Monthly Rent-1100.00
Security Deposit-1000
Pet Fee Non-Refundable $250.00 one time fee.
MORE INFORMATION
School District-Fort Osage Garage-Yes
Range oven-Yes Basement-Yes
Dishwasher- No Fireplace-No
Refrigerator-Yes
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION-This 3 bedroom split in Fort Osage Schools has been freshly updated. An open kitchen with vaulted skylights makes this a comfortable home for the family. A fenced yard and a two car garage completes the needs. The basement is a useful area, but is not fully finished. Washer and Dryer hookups are also included. The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove and microwave. There is an updated bath in the hall and a half bath in the master bedroom.

APPLICATION INFORMATION-
Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home (anyone over the age of 18)
--The property is not off the market until we have received first months' rent and deposit, therefore we will still show the property.
Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
--UNFORTUNATELY WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME
Pet Deposit (non-refundable): $250.00
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
This property has a $35 Application fee; per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 N York St have any available units?
1821 N York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 1821 N York St have?
Some of 1821 N York St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 N York St currently offering any rent specials?
1821 N York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 N York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 N York St is pet friendly.
Does 1821 N York St offer parking?
Yes, 1821 N York St offers parking.
Does 1821 N York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 N York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 N York St have a pool?
No, 1821 N York St does not have a pool.
Does 1821 N York St have accessible units?
No, 1821 N York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 N York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 N York St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 N York St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1821 N York St has units with air conditioning.
