Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

9703 E Franklin Ave, Independence, MO is a duplex that contains 640 sq ft and was built in 1965. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms and a full basement. It has off road parking and trash service is provided. The unit has hookups for appliances in the kitchen and laundry area, but we do not provide the appliances as part of the rental.

Please apply at www.hooverproperty.com