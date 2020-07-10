All apartments in Independence
810 North Susquehanna Ridge
810 North Susquehanna Ridge

810 E Susquehanna Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

810 E Susquehanna Rdg, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!

Located within walking distance to Cler-Mont Elementary School and right around the corner from the Independence Athletics Complex.  This is a great suburban location for any family!

Featuring new carpeting and laminate hardwoods throughout the home, a completely updated kitchen with new countertops and fixtures.

This home feels very spacious and provides more than enough room for the entire family!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have any available units?
810 North Susquehanna Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 810 North Susquehanna Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
810 North Susquehanna Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 North Susquehanna Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge offer parking?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have a pool?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have accessible units?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 North Susquehanna Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 North Susquehanna Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

