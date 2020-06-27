All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
707 North Third Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:06 PM

707 North Third Street

707 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 North 3rd Street, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
3 Bedroom features Include Newer Roof, Vinyl Siding, Large Great Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with
nice Cabinets, Updated Bathroom, 2nd Living Room, Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Unfinished
Basement for Storage, Large Backyard and 2 car garage.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 North Third Street have any available units?
707 North Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 North Third Street have?
Some of 707 North Third Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 North Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 North Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 North Third Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 North Third Street is pet friendly.
Does 707 North Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 707 North Third Street offers parking.
Does 707 North Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 North Third Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 North Third Street have a pool?
No, 707 North Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 North Third Street have accessible units?
No, 707 North Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 North Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 North Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
