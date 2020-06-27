707 North Third Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom features Include Newer Roof, Vinyl Siding, Large Great Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with

nice Cabinets, Updated Bathroom, 2nd Living Room, Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Unfinished

Basement for Storage, Large Backyard and 2 car garage.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.