Amenities
510 S Cedar Ave. Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.
4BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $925.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Qualifications are
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit
Please call for more info.
App fees differ online
Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1048840
