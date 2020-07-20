409 N Rogers

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 2 Bedroom, recently renovated, everything fresh and new - Hardwood and tile floors. New paint, new cabinets, new bathroom and kitchen. One car garage with wheel chair ramp. Storage building in back. Easy access to 291 and downtown Independence. $850/mo for one year lease; $795/mo for two year lease.

We are showing Wednesday, Friday or Sundays at 6pm.



To schedule an appointment, visit us at http://sunshineproperties.info OR https://azpmllc.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5d542e9-5f29-45ce-91ec-30b6045e2737 and select the schedule showing button.



(RLNE3998873)