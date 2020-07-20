All apartments in Independence
409 N Rogers
409 N Rogers

409 North Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Rogers Street, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom, recently renovated, everything fresh and new - Hardwood and tile floors. New paint, new cabinets, new bathroom and kitchen. One car garage with wheel chair ramp. Storage building in back. Easy access to 291 and downtown Independence. $850/mo for one year lease; $795/mo for two year lease.
We are showing Wednesday, Friday or Sundays at 6pm.

To schedule an appointment, visit us at http://sunshineproperties.info OR https://azpmllc.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5d542e9-5f29-45ce-91ec-30b6045e2737 and select the schedule showing button.

(RLNE3998873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N Rogers have any available units?
409 N Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 N Rogers have?
Some of 409 N Rogers's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Rogers pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 N Rogers is pet friendly.
Does 409 N Rogers offer parking?
Yes, 409 N Rogers offers parking.
Does 409 N Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Rogers have a pool?
No, 409 N Rogers does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Rogers have accessible units?
Yes, 409 N Rogers has accessible units.
Does 409 N Rogers have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 N Rogers does not have units with dishwashers.
