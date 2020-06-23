All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3909 South Hands Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3909 South Hands Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 South Hands Street

3909 S Hands St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3909 S Hands St, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are two living areas on the main floor both with hardwood floors. The first walks into the dining room and the other has a beautiful fireplace with a walk out to the screened in porch and fenced in backyard. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom that includes a shower. The basement area is finished with another fireplace and the laundry room is located in the basement. Located on a quiet cul de sac. This home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 South Hands Street have any available units?
3909 South Hands Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 South Hands Street have?
Some of 3909 South Hands Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 South Hands Street currently offering any rent specials?
3909 South Hands Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 South Hands Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 South Hands Street is pet friendly.
Does 3909 South Hands Street offer parking?
No, 3909 South Hands Street does not offer parking.
Does 3909 South Hands Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 South Hands Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 South Hands Street have a pool?
No, 3909 South Hands Street does not have a pool.
Does 3909 South Hands Street have accessible units?
No, 3909 South Hands Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 South Hands Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 South Hands Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City