3909 South Hands Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are two living areas on the main floor both with hardwood floors. The first walks into the dining room and the other has a beautiful fireplace with a walk out to the screened in porch and fenced in backyard. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom that includes a shower. The basement area is finished with another fireplace and the laundry room is located in the basement. Located on a quiet cul de sac. This home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.