We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are two living areas on the main floor both with hardwood floors. The first walks into the dining room and the other has a beautiful fireplace with a walk out to the screened in porch and fenced in backyard. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom that includes a shower. The basement area is finished with another fireplace and the laundry room is located in the basement. Located on a quiet cul de sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 South Hands Street have any available units?
3909 South Hands Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.