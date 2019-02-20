All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:53 PM

3612 Randall Drive

3612 Randall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Randall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This little home is updated with granite counter tops and a gas stove. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Brand new cabinets. Laundry is in the unfinished basement area. Small wooden deck out back that overlooks a spacious fenced in backayrd. 1 car garage. This cute home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Randall Drive have any available units?
3612 Randall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Randall Drive have?
Some of 3612 Randall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Randall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Randall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Randall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Randall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Randall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Randall Drive does offer parking.
Does 3612 Randall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Randall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Randall Drive have a pool?
No, 3612 Randall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Randall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3612 Randall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Randall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Randall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
