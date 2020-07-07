All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 26 2020

3414 South Hanthorn Avenue

3414 South Hanthorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3414 South Hanthorn Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home, ideally located in a cul de sac, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Equally as impressive are the updated bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bathroom makes for a perfect retreat where you can unwind in the jetted tub. The master bedroom suite also includes a walk in shower, dual vanity sinks, and over sized walk in closets. On your self tour, be sure to check out the bonus room and the charming fireplace, located in the family room. All will also be able to enjoy the spacious, fenced back yard, which offers a park like setting. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have any available units?
3414 South Hanthorn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have?
Some of 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3414 South Hanthorn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 South Hanthorn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

