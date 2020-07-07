3414 South Hanthorn Avenue

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home, ideally located in a cul de sac, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Equally as impressive are the updated bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bathroom makes for a perfect retreat where you can unwind in the jetted tub. The master bedroom suite also includes a walk in shower, dual vanity sinks, and over sized walk in closets. On your self tour, be sure to check out the bonus room and the charming fireplace, located in the family room. All will also be able to enjoy the spacious, fenced back yard, which offers a park like setting. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.