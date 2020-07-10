All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:40 PM

3120 South Erin Lane

3120 Erin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Erin Lane, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bdrm, 2 bath ranch home in established quiet Glendale Gardens! Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor! New flooring in the kitchen! Updated main level bathroom with new flooring, toilet, sink, lights etc... New interior paint throughout home and garage! Basement with a spacious misc room and full bathroom! Fenced in backyard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 South Erin Lane have any available units?
3120 South Erin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3120 South Erin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3120 South Erin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 South Erin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 South Erin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3120 South Erin Lane offers parking.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 South Erin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane have a pool?
No, 3120 South Erin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane have accessible units?
No, 3120 South Erin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 South Erin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 South Erin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 South Erin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

