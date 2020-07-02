All apartments in Independence
3108 South Erin Lane
3108 South Erin Lane

3108 Erin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Erin Lane, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Are you looking for a nicely remodeled home located close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants? Well then look no further! This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has received tons of great updates that will make you feel right at home from the moment you walk into the door!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a nicely updated kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures. Both bathrooms have also received a full renovation with new tile, vanities, and fixtures as well.

Located just off Lee's Summit Road and 39th St. you are sure to love living so close to everything this neighborhood has to offer.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see homes today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

