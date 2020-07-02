3108 South Erin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Are you looking for a nicely remodeled home located close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants? Well then look no further! This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has received tons of great updates that will make you feel right at home from the moment you walk into the door!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a nicely updated kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures. Both bathrooms have also received a full renovation with new tile, vanities, and fixtures as well.



Located just off Lee's Summit Road and 39th St. you are sure to love living so close to everything this neighborhood has to offer.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see homes today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.