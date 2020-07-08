All apartments in Independence
305 W Linden Ave
305 W Linden Ave

305 West Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 BDRM 1 Bath in 4plex - $550 month - This two bedroom 1 bath apartment is located on a quiet street in Independence, MO. The $550 rent includes trash service. Fridge and Stove/Oven included. One off street designated parking spot included. Application fee $45 for first adult and $15 for second. Security deposit is $600 ($750 poor credit). Pets allowed with additional $300 deposit and $25 monthly pet rent. Questions? Call and leave a message at 816-922-9932 or text.

Thanks!

(RLNE5726113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W Linden Ave have any available units?
305 W Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 W Linden Ave have?
Some of 305 W Linden Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 W Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 W Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 305 W Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 305 W Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 305 W Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 305 W Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 W Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 W Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 W Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

