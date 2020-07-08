305 W Linden Ave

Amenities

2 BDRM 1 Bath in 4plex - $550 month - This two bedroom 1 bath apartment is located on a quiet street in Independence, MO. The $550 rent includes trash service. Fridge and Stove/Oven included. One off street designated parking spot included. Application fee $45 for first adult and $15 for second. Security deposit is $600 ($750 poor credit). Pets allowed with additional $300 deposit and $25 monthly pet rent. Questions? Call and leave a message at 816-922-9932 or text.



