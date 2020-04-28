All apartments in Independence
25708 33rd Street Ter
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:44 PM

25708 33rd Street Ter

25708 33rd Ter S · No Longer Available
Location

25708 33rd Ter S, Independence, MO 64015
Little Blue

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960. Fall in love with this California Split home, enjoy cozy evenings in front of the fireplace or lounge around downstairs with new carpet in the basement. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors with a walk out into the back yard where you are surrounded by beautiful rock landscaping. The Master Suite is large with a beautifully constructed master bath. There is a lot to see in this home. Located in the Blue Springs school district. The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25708 33rd Street Ter have any available units?
25708 33rd Street Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 25708 33rd Street Ter have?
Some of 25708 33rd Street Ter's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25708 33rd Street Ter currently offering any rent specials?
25708 33rd Street Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25708 33rd Street Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 25708 33rd Street Ter is pet friendly.
Does 25708 33rd Street Ter offer parking?
No, 25708 33rd Street Ter does not offer parking.
Does 25708 33rd Street Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25708 33rd Street Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25708 33rd Street Ter have a pool?
Yes, 25708 33rd Street Ter has a pool.
Does 25708 33rd Street Ter have accessible units?
No, 25708 33rd Street Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 25708 33rd Street Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 25708 33rd Street Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
