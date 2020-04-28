25708 33rd Street Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pet friendly

Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960. Fall in love with this California Split home, enjoy cozy evenings in front of the fireplace or lounge around downstairs with new carpet in the basement. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors with a walk out into the back yard where you are surrounded by beautiful rock landscaping. The Master Suite is large with a beautifully constructed master bath. There is a lot to see in this home. Located in the Blue Springs school district. The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.