2525 South Trail Ridge Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 9:10 PM

2525 South Trail Ridge Avenue

2525 South Trail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

2525 South Trail Ridge, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXCELLENT HOME READY TO MOVE IN..... BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, VERY CLEAN, EXTREMELY LARGE MASTER SUITE,
LOW MAINTENANCE VINYL SIDING, EXTRA WIDE DRIVEWAY, GREAT CURB APPEAL, THERMAL WINDOWS, HOBBY ROOM/WORKSHOP, SUN ROOM OFF BACK OFF KITCHEN, PATIO AND FENCED YARD! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

