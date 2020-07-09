2517 Tamaqua Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This brand new beautifully rehabbed property is perfect for this season! With granite counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher and stove, and hardwood floors throughout your family will love this 3 bedroom 1 full bath home. With the expansive backyard and ecclectic deck layout you will be the host with the most if you call this home!



Contact our Leasing Department if you would like to schedule an in-person showing of this home! Or if you'd prefer go ahead and schedule a self-viewing at www.sbdhousing.oom/kc-rentals-1