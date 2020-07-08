23601 East Strode Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming farmhouse is 3 Bedrooms plus an additional office/non-conforming bedroom built in the late 1800's fully remodeled and updated, including granite kitchen and bathrooms. Secluded country setting, yet only minutes from Independence and Blue Springs city centers and freeway access. The floor plan includes three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms, a fourth bedroom/bonus room and plenty of room to spread out. A stylish updated kitchen flows into a large dining area and a second family room. Very large detached garage/workshop plus carport parking.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.