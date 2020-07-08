All apartments in Independence
23601 East Strode Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23601 East Strode Road

23601 East Strode Road · No Longer Available
Location

23601 East Strode Road, Independence, MO 64015
Little Blue

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming farmhouse is 3 Bedrooms plus an additional office/non-conforming bedroom built in the late 1800's fully remodeled and updated, including granite kitchen and bathrooms. Secluded country setting, yet only minutes from Independence and Blue Springs city centers and freeway access. The floor plan includes three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms, a fourth bedroom/bonus room and plenty of room to spread out. A stylish updated kitchen flows into a large dining area and a second family room. Very large detached garage/workshop plus carport parking.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

