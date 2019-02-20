All apartments in Independence
2318 South Cedar Avenue
2318 South Cedar Avenue

2318 South Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2318 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Spacious bedrooms and kitchen. Hardwoods throughout. Freshly painted cabinets.
Nice deck that overlooks a beautiful backyard. There is a patio space with natural light.
Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted
*Utilities ARE NOT included

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/independence-mo?lid=12471955

(RLNE5072352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have any available units?
2318 South Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 2318 South Cedar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 South Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2318 South Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 South Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 South Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2318 South Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 South Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2318 South Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2318 South Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 South Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 South Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
