Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful rental on a quiet corner lot - Our 2 level home on a LARGE corner lot will give you plenty of space for children to run around and play or for any type of activities. Storage will be



We have several houses in the Kansas City area and we continue to buy more! Give us a call: 816-602-6520 or 816-622-8634.



* We do not accept Section-8

* We only accept a credit score of 550 and above



(RLNE4414940)