18305 E. Hanthorn Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

{18305} Available Immediately! Remodeled Ranch + Large Fenced Backyard! - Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom ranch home located in Walnut Gardens, an established neighborhood with close highway access! The many updates include a brand new eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless Steel gas range & dishwasher, new garage door, fresh paint, and updated baths. True ranch with refinished hardwoods throughout (no carpet!), The full hall bath has been remodeled with new tile, vanity and shower door. The master suite features an updated half bath with new vanity and light fixtures. Oversized 1 car attached garage + spacious fenced backyard with covered patio!



Updated, and ready to move-in!



Blackburn Elementary

Pioneer Ridge Middle

Truman High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5083176)