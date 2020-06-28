All apartments in Independence
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

18305 E. Hanthorn Dr.

18305 Hanthorne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18305 Hanthorne Dr, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{18305} Available Immediately! Remodeled Ranch + Large Fenced Backyard! - Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom ranch home located in Walnut Gardens, an established neighborhood with close highway access! The many updates include a brand new eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless Steel gas range & dishwasher, new garage door, fresh paint, and updated baths. True ranch with refinished hardwoods throughout (no carpet!), The full hall bath has been remodeled with new tile, vanity and shower door. The master suite features an updated half bath with new vanity and light fixtures. Oversized 1 car attached garage + spacious fenced backyard with covered patio!

Updated, and ready to move-in!

Blackburn Elementary
Pioneer Ridge Middle
Truman High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have any available units?
18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have?
Some of 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. offers parking.
Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have a pool?
No, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18305 E. Hanthorn Dr. has units with dishwashers.
