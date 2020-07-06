All apartments in Independence
1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6

1818 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1818 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this beautiful brick townhome in Independence!
Look at those gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of your townhome!
Living room has nice natural light, hardwood floors and fresh paint.
New paint throughout the entire unit!
Next head into the kitchen and see the white cabinets and updated backsplash!
Kitchen comes with refrigerator and oven/range.
Head upstairs to check out the 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and the cute bathroom.
Large unfinished basement has Washer/Dryer Hookups and plenty of room for storage.
Gas heat, central AC.
Off street parking.
Tenants pay all utilities, owner pays for trash.
Contact us now for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have any available units?
1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have?
Some of 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 offers parking.
Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have a pool?
No, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

