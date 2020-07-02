All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

15402 E 37th Terrace S

15402 East 37th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

15402 East 37th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Independence Single Family Home all Updated and Ready for Move in - This Independence Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home offers Living room, Family Room and Eat in Kitchen. The Kitchen includes the following appliances:Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and new Tile in Kitchen. The Basement is finished with Full bath and Laundry room. There is also a large fenced yard with a cover patio and a two car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,295.00 per Month

(RLNE5521208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have any available units?
15402 E 37th Terrace S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have?
Some of 15402 E 37th Terrace S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 E 37th Terrace S currently offering any rent specials?
15402 E 37th Terrace S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 E 37th Terrace S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15402 E 37th Terrace S is pet friendly.
Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S offer parking?
Yes, 15402 E 37th Terrace S offers parking.
Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15402 E 37th Terrace S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have a pool?
No, 15402 E 37th Terrace S does not have a pool.
Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have accessible units?
No, 15402 E 37th Terrace S does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 E 37th Terrace S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 E 37th Terrace S has units with dishwashers.

