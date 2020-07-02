15402 E 37th Terrace S

Amenities
Independence Single Family Home all Updated and Ready for Move in - This Independence Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home offers Living room, Family Room and Eat in Kitchen. The Kitchen includes the following appliances:Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and new Tile in Kitchen. The Basement is finished with Full bath and Laundry room. There is also a large fenced yard with a cover patio and a two car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,295.00 per Month
(RLNE5521208)