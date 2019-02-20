1532 S Ash Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9406ae05a ----

VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!



This 1 bed, 1 bath duplex has a beautiful exterior and loads of comforts. Additionally it?s in a great location, as it?s near dining, shopping and the Van Horn High School!



The living room includes hardwood flooring and large windows. While the kitchen has tile and beautiful white cabinetry to meet all your storage needs.



The bedroom features multiple windows, for natural lighting and is well sized to meet your needs.



The bathroom has tile flooring and a tub/shower combo.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $550.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $450.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $100.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. $15.00 per month will also be added per pet as pet rent. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 550

Parking: Driveway

Subdivision: N/A

Nearest Cross Street: E Bannister Rd & Harrison St

Square Footage: 600

Virtual Tour:

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/2

House Number: 1532

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 1

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: Reduced Rent



Cats Ok

Hardwood Floor

Tile Floor