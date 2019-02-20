All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1532 S Ash Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1532 S Ash Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

1532 S Ash Ave

1532 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1532 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9406ae05a ----
VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!

This 1 bed, 1 bath duplex has a beautiful exterior and loads of comforts. Additionally it?s in a great location, as it?s near dining, shopping and the Van Horn High School!

The living room includes hardwood flooring and large windows. While the kitchen has tile and beautiful white cabinetry to meet all your storage needs.

The bedroom features multiple windows, for natural lighting and is well sized to meet your needs.

The bathroom has tile flooring and a tub/shower combo.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $550.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $450.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $100.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. $15.00 per month will also be added per pet as pet rent. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 550
Parking: Driveway
Subdivision: N/A
Nearest Cross Street: E Bannister Rd & Harrison St
Square Footage: 600
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/2
House Number: 1532
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 1
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Reduced Rent

Cats Ok
Hardwood Floor
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 S Ash Ave have any available units?
1532 S Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 S Ash Ave have?
Some of 1532 S Ash Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 S Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1532 S Ash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 S Ash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 S Ash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1532 S Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1532 S Ash Ave does offer parking.
Does 1532 S Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 S Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 S Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 1532 S Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1532 S Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 1532 S Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 S Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 S Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City